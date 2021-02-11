Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here

Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here2 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 07:21 AM IST
- Kotak Mahindra Bank's new fixed deposit (FD) interest rates are with effect from 4 February
- Kotak Mahindra Bank offers FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). Now, with the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 2.50% to 5.25% on maturities with different tenures. For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers interest rate 2.5%, 2.75% and 3.25% respectively. For term deposits maturing in 180 days to less than a year, Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 4.40% interest.
For deposits maturing in one year to 389 days, the bank gives 4.50%. For FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 2 years, the bank gives 4.75%. For deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will give a 5% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank gives 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 5.25% interest rate.
For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25%. These rates are applicable from 4 February 2021.
Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crores) for the general public effective 4 February 2021
7 - 14 days 2.50%
15 - 30 days 2.50%
31 - 45 days 2.75%
46 - 90 days 2.75%
91 - 120 days 3.25%
121 - 179 days 3.25%
180 days 4.40%
181 days to 269 days 4.40%
270 days 4.40%
271 days to 363 days 4.40%
364 days 4.40%
365 days to 389 days 4.50%
390 days (12 months 25 days) 4.75%
391 days - Less than 23 months 4.75%
23 months 4.75%
23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 4.75%
2 years- less than 3 years 5%
3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.10%
4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.20%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.25%
Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crores) for senior citizens
Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 5.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
