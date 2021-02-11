Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here

For deposits maturing in one year to 389 days, the bank gives 4.50%. For FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 2 years, the bank gives 4.75%. For deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will give a 5% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank gives 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 5.25% interest rate.

