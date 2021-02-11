Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here
Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates.

Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here

2 min read . 07:21 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank's new fixed deposit (FD) interest rates are with effect from 4 February
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank offers FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years

Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). Now, with the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 2.50% to 5.25% on maturities with different tenures. For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers interest rate 2.5%, 2.75% and 3.25% respectively. For term deposits maturing in 180 days to less than a year, Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 4.40% interest.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). Now, with the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 2.50% to 5.25% on maturities with different tenures. For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers interest rate 2.5%, 2.75% and 3.25% respectively. For term deposits maturing in 180 days to less than a year, Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 4.40% interest.

For deposits maturing in one year to 389 days, the bank gives 4.50%. For FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 2 years, the bank gives 4.75%. For deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will give a 5% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank gives 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 5.25% interest rate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

For deposits maturing in one year to 389 days, the bank gives 4.50%. For FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 2 years, the bank gives 4.75%. For deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will give a 5% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank gives 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 5.25% interest rate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25%. These rates are applicable from 4 February 2021.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crores) for the general public effective 4 February 2021

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 30 days 2.50%

31 - 45 days 2.75%

46 - 90 days 2.75%

91 - 120 days 3.25%

121 - 179 days 3.25%

180 days 4.40%

181 days to 269 days 4.40%

270 days 4.40%

271 days to 363 days 4.40%

364 days 4.40%

365 days to 389 days 4.50%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 4.75%

391 days - Less than 23 months 4.75%

23 months 4.75%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 4.75%

2 years- less than 3 years 5%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.10%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.20%

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.25%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crores) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 5.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.