Kotak Mahindra Bank revises rates on FDs, new rates are effective from today

On FDs maturing in the next 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.00%, and on those maturing in the next 121 to 179 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.25%. The bank now offers an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits maturing in 180 days to 363 days, while Kotak Mahindra Bank now offers an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits maturing in 364 days.

