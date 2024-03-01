Kotak Mahindra Bank rolls out Smart Choice Gold Loan; key details here
The private lender said the loan offers five key features and would turn out to be a compelling alternative to conventional credit options.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the launch of Smart Choice Gold Loan meant for aspirational customers. The private lender — in a statement — said the loan offers five key features and would turn out to be a compelling alternative to conventional credit options.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message