Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Kotak Mahindra Bank rolls out Smart Choice Gold Loan; key details here
MintGenie

Kotak Mahindra Bank rolls out Smart Choice Gold Loan; key details here

MintGenie Team

The private lender said the loan offers five key features and would turn out to be a compelling alternative to conventional credit options.

The bank’s research showed the need for a product that offers consumers the maximum value and flexibility to meet their credit needs. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the launch of Smart Choice Gold Loan meant for aspirational customers. The private lender — in a statement — said the loan offers five key features and would turn out to be a compelling alternative to conventional credit options.

These key features are: 1) fixed monthly interest rate as low as 0.88 percent, i.e., 10.56 percent per annum 2) zero processing fee, 3) same day disbursement, 4) flexible repayment options and 5) minimal documentation.

Shripad Jadhav, President, Retail Agriculture and Gold Loans, Kotak Mahindra Bank, asserted that gold loans are a versatile financial product and cater to a wide range of consumer needs.

ALSO READ: Gold Loans without gold? Bizarre but true at BoB

Jadhav said easy accessibility, same day processing, attractive pricing, and the security of gold jewellery contribute to its appeal among aspirational consumers.

“An increasing number of individuals are considering gold loans as a cost-effective option comparable to other credit products, indicating a shifting trend in consumer financial behaviour. Kotak ‘Smart Choice’ Gold loans can serve as an easy and reliable financial tool to bridge the gap between aspirations and reality," he said.

Why gold loan?

The bank rolled out Smart Choice Gold Loan on the basis of consumer research. Besides, the bank noted that Indian households have 27,000 tonnes of gold, according to World Gold Council report.

Further, gold loan industry has grown at an annualised rate of 19 percent for the last three years.

Soaring gold prices and easier availability of gold loan from banks and NBFCs have led to a growing number of consumers unlocking the value of their gold jewellery to meet their credit needs.

ALSO READ: How is the surge in gold prices reshaping the gold loan dynamics?

The bank’s research also showed the need for a product that offers consumers the maximum value and flexibility to meet their credit needs. Unlike other credit products which have stringent eligibility criteria, gold loan has a simpler application & disbursal process.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.