Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance introduces the unveiling of T.U.L.I.P. Details here

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company has introduced a new insurance product known as T.U.L.I.P – Term with Unit Linked Insurance Plan. This is a unit-linked term insurance plan designed to provide life coverage up to 100 times the annual premium, allowing customers to potentially earn returns similar to a unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP) . In addition to life coverage, it offers extra protection against critical illnesses and accidental death.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “Customer centricity has always been the DNA at Kotak Life. TULIP offers our customers comprehensive protection like a term plan and also the opportunity to grow their wealth like a ULIP. It is aimed at taking care of our customer’s core financial needs."

The notable features of T.U.L.I.P include:

• Life coverage up to 100 times the annual premium.

• Loyalty additions of up to 30% of the fund value, incorporated by the company as part of maturity benefits.

• Refund of two times the premium allocation charges in the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th year.

• Refund of one to three times the mortality charges from the 11th policy year onward.

• Flexibility to withdraw funds in case of a financial emergency.

• Accidental Death Benefit and Critical Illness rider.

• A choice of eight fund options for investing one’s money.

Balasubramanian added, “T.U.L.I.P represents a stride towards enhancing the financial empowerment of individuals. It aligns seamlessly with our brand commitment, ‘Hum hain… hamesha’, embodying our pledge to stand by our customers at every juncture of their journey."

T.U.L.I.P offers policyholders the flexibility of selecting from eight fund options that encompass equity, including mid-cap, debt, and hybrid categories. This flexibility empowers individuals to customize their investment strategy based on their risk tolerance and financial objectives.

Overcoming the challenge of pre-medical check-ups is a significant barrier to acquiring pure risk term insurance. T.U.L.I.P seeks to streamline this procedure by providing elevated non-medical limits in contrast to conventional term insurance plans. While the specific age limit has not been explicitly mentioned, this initiative is anticipated to enhance the accessibility of coverage for a wider demographic.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance’s introduction of T.U.L.I.P represents a significant stride in meeting the evolving expectations of policyholders. This plan not only challenges the traditional perspective on term insurance but also establishes a well-rounded platform for individuals to safeguard their financial future while concurrently promoting wealth growth.

