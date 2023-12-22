Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance introduces the unveiling of T.U.L.I.P. Details here
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance introduces a unit-linked term insurance plan providing life coverage up to 100 times the annual premium.
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company has introduced a new insurance product known as T.U.L.I.P – Term with Unit Linked Insurance Plan. This is a unit-linked term insurance plan designed to provide life coverage up to 100 times the annual premium, allowing customers to potentially earn returns similar to a unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP). In addition to life coverage, it offers extra protection against critical illnesses and accidental death.