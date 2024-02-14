Kotak Life launches its digital-first guaranteed wealth builder plans campaign. Details here
Kotak Life initiates a campaign showcasing a variety of secure investment options. The goal is to alleviate consumers' major concerns related to their investments.
On February 12, 2024, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company (Kotak Life) unveiled its digital-centric campaign for the Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans (GWBP) by Kotak Life. The campaign showcases a range of reliable investment options provided by Kotak Life. Its goal is to tackle consumers' primary concerns regarding investments, specifically addressing uncertainties surrounding returns and emphasizing the importance of investing in tax-efficient instruments.