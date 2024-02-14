Kotak Life launches its digital-first guaranteed wealth builder plans campaign.

On February 12, 2024, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company (Kotak Life) unveiled its digital-centric campaign for the Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans (GWBP) by Kotak Life. The campaign showcases a range of reliable investment options provided by Kotak Life. Its goal is to tackle consumers' primary concerns regarding investments, specifically addressing uncertainties surrounding returns and emphasizing the importance of investing in tax-efficient instruments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crafted to provide assured returns, these wealth builder plans aim to assist customers in their wealth creation endeavours. In a time marked by uncertainties such as market fluctuations, health concerns, and job insecurities, these plans serve as a reassuring solution for customers. The company also highlights the tax advantages associated with these plans.

Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “Our campaign aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions and secure their financial future through the bouquet of the Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans (GWBPs). These plans assure investors of fixed returns, thereby providing steady financial growth. Recognizing the importance of financial certainty, GWBPs enable investors to strategize and budget their finances confidently, a crucial aspect given that economic uncertainties are common." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ankit Mathur, Group Creative Director, Grey Group, said, “With Kotak Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans, we had the unique opportunity to combat two of the biggest concerns consumers have in regards to their investments– the uncertainty of returns and the need to invest in tax-efficient instruments. We created two films that voice out the internal thoughts of our audience in a light-hearted way."

Notable attributes of Kotak Life's Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans encompass:

Fixed and predictable returns: These plans offer predictable returns, allowing investors to plan and budget their finances with more certainty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Long-term financial planning: Knowing the expected returns can benefit long-term financial planning and goal setting.

Protection from market fluctuations: Investors in guaranteed wealth builder plans are shielded from the fluctuations and uncertainties of the financial markets, making them a suitable option for those seeking stability.

Encouraging financial discipline: Investing in plans with a fixed return can encourage financial discipline and regular contributions, fostering a savings habit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Designed for long-term investment: Guaranteed wealth plans are often designed for long-term investment, making them suitable for individuals with a long-term financial horizon, such as retirement planning, a child’s education, etc.

Tax exemption: These plans offer exemptions on the premium one pays and tax-free returns for premiums up to ₹5 lakh.

The campaign has been launched on various social media and OTT platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!