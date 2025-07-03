Kotak Mahindra to discontinue Myntra credit card from July 10; users shifted to League card

The Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that the Myntra Kotak Credit Card will be discontinued starting from July 10, 2025. All existing Myntra Kotak Credit Card users will then be automatically migrated to the Kotak League Platinum Credit Card.

This move is credited to Kotak Bank’s broader strategy to consolidate their credit card offerings and also streamlining of its rewards system. The upcoming replacement i.e., the league card is positioned as a premium lifestyle credit card with broader applicability and higher reward potential.

The primary goal of the banking institution is to provide credit users a seamless experience of availing credit and making the most of the rewards and benefits associated with it.

Whereas, on the other hand it is the responsibility of Kotak credit card holders to use these credit instruments responsibly by keeping spending in check and their credit utilisation ratio under less than 30% of their overall credit limit.

What is going to change? According to Kotak Bank’s updated terms that were initially put into effect since June 1, 2025, utility, fuel (above ₹4,000 per billing cycle), wallet reloads, education and online gaming spends will all no longer earn reward points.

They may attract additional charges. This policy will apply to both existing along with new and upcoming Kotak credit cards, including the league variant.

Key features of the Kotak League Platinum Card at a glance

Feature Details Reward points 8 reward points per ₹ 150 spent on general purchases. Fuel surcharge waiver 1% waiver, up to ₹ 3,500 per year Railway surcharge waiver Up to ₹ 500 per year Milestone benefit Spend ₹ 1.25 lakh in 6 months to earn 4 PVR tickets or 10,000 reward points Joining benefit 5,000 bonus points (worth ₹ 500) on the fee-based variant

Note: The features above are sourced from Kotak Mahindra Bank’s official website and are illustrative in nature. They are also subject to change. Please verify updated details, features, terms and conditions directly with the bank.

