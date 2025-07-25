Kotak Mahindra wants to woo India’s wealthy with Solitaire banking—Is it worth it?
Summary
Kotak’s new Solitaire program offers loans, premium cards, and family benefits for affluent customers. But do these rewards justify locking away ₹75L– ₹1 crore?
If you have a crore in the bank, congratulations—you’re an affluent Indian. That’s the benchmark Kotak Mahindra Bank uses to determine eligibility for its new Solitaire program. For salaried individuals, the threshold is a little lower at ₹75 lakh.
