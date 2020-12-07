Kotak MF's international fund is a targeted play on real estate in East Asia, Oz

Investors should watch out for a few things. First, the SMDAM fund focused on a few East Asian markets rather than being truly global. Second, it invests in REITs which take leverage (borrow money to invest) which is currently of 30-38% of assets in the different geographies. In other words, for every ₹100 of equity, another 30-38 are borrowed and invested. This can magnify returns in good times and hurt them sharply in downturns. Leverage is also present in REITs in India such as the Embassy Office Parks REIT. Third, there are multiple currencies at play and returns will be affected by how they pan out against the Indian rupee. "This is a niche product that invests in the real estate of certain Asian countries and will only suit HNIs with a high-risk appetite," said Santosh Joseph, founder, Germinate Wealth Solutions LLP, a Bengaluru based mutual fund distributor.