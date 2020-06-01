Kotak Mutual Fund issues warning on arbitrage spreads

Arbitrage funds typically give returns in line with short-term interest rates. These have been falling steadily on the back of successive rate cuts and liquidity easing measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, on top of this headwind, arbitrage funds are also affected by overall sentiment in the market. In times of extreme bearishness, the spread between spot and futures prices, which arbitrage funds capitalize on, can fall to zero or even turn negative. “This negative spread places the recent rally in question," said Nithin Sasikumar, co-founder of Investography, a financial planning firm.