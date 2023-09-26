Kotak Mutual Fund launches investor education program in partnership with CBSE

The program ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ will pave the way for financial literacy aimed at empowering teachers across India, says Kotak Mutual Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched an investor education and awareness program in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The program ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ will pave the way for financial literacy aimed at empowering teachers across India, said Kotak Mutual Fund.

To ensure a broad reach and accessibility for teachers across the country, the investor education and awareness programmes will be held in over 100 locations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By the end of the programme, Kotak Mutual Fund intends to reach around 75,000 plus CBSE teachers, out of which 50% are expected to be women educators.

“This initiative aims at educating and creating an awareness, to around 75,000 educators with an aim to empower them and foster their growth of financial understanding, and ultimately which can help contribute to India's journey towards a potentially progressive future," said Kotak Mutual Fund in a statement.

“The initiative will include around 1,000 financial literacy programmes, scheduled between September and October 2023, ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’, is geared with an aim to shape a generation of financially informed citizens," added the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mutual Fund, said: “Through ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ we are committed to promoting financial empowerment, we recognize that teachers stand as architects of our nation's future, shaping the future generations. Through our Investor Education and Awareness Program in partnership with the CBSE to educate and create awareness amongst the teachers about the investment knowledge, we aim that this helps in creating a future where the teachers not only shape minds but also the economic backbone of our nation."

“CBSE has taken initiative along with Jeevitam to sensitize the teachers of affiliated schools across the country on Financial Literacy. Many financial institutions have supported this initiative. We are pleased to see Kotak Mutual Fund joining hands in a big way to empower teachers across India with financial knowledge, thereby contributing to a promising future for the nation," CBSE director Dr. B. Saha said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!