Kotak Securities launches Trade Free Pro plan for equity traders with ‘Pay Later’ at 9.75%; check features here
Kotak Securities introduces Trade Free Pro plan, catering to equity traders and offering Pay Later (Margin Trading Facility) at a competitive rate of only 9.75% per annum.
Kotak Securities introduced the Trade Free Pro plan designed for traders using its Kotak NEO and Kotak Stock Trader platforms. This comprehensive subscription plan includes the Pay Later feature, also known as Margin Trading Facility (MTF), with an annual interest rate of 9.75%. Traders can access over 1000 stocks and potentially increase their buying capacity by up to four times.