Karur Vysya Bank platinum credit card: How to apply online in just 5 simple steps

The Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) provides for the platinum credit card, a unique feature rich financial product. This card has been designed for individuals seeking lifestyle perks, rewards, travel rebates with a focus on boosting everyday savings.

It comes with benefits such as accelerated reward points, welcome bonuses, fuel surcharge waivers etc., due to these features this card stands out as a competitive offering in 2025.

Let us look at the step by step process through which you can apply for a Karur Vysya Bank platinum credit card.

How to apply for the KVB platinum credit card online? You can apply for the Karur Vysya Bank platinum credit card in seamless fashion by following the five steps below:

Visit the official website of Karur Vysya Bank: Reach out to the official website of the bank. Then click on the ‘credit cards’ section. Select the Platinum card: Then opt for the platinum credit card option from the list of available cards. Enter personal details: Follow the instructions given on the website, and submit details such as your full name, mobile number, email ID, and other basic details. Upload required documents: Carefully collect and provide scanned copies of your original PAN card, vote ID, driving license, utility bills for address proof, income documents and passport sized photos. Verification and approval: Once your application is submitted successfully you will be provided with an acknowledgement number. Note this number down, one copy of the same will also be mailed to you. Later on a Karur Vysya Bank representative will contact you for verification. Upon clarity of approval, your card will be dispatched to your registered address. As an alternative you can also pay a visit to your nearest Karur Vysya Bank branch and apply for the credit card in person.

Through this mode you can also discuss your queries and doubts with the concerned bank executive and get a clear resolution quickly while submitting your credit card application form.

What is the basic eligibility criteria for KVB platinum credit card? Before deciding on applying, make sure you meet the given eligibility conditions:

Age : Must be between 21 and 65 years.

: Must be between 21 and 65 years. Income : The applicant should have stability in income from employment.

: The applicant should have stability in income from employment. Residency: The applicant should also be a resident of India. Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative only. For the updated terms and conditions refer to the official website of the bank.

What are the key features and benefits of KVB platinum credit card? Reward points: You can earn 2 reward points for every ₹ 150 spent. There are double points on offer for travel bookings.

You can earn 2 reward points for every 150 spent. There are double points on offer for travel bookings. Welcome bonus: Get a bonus of 500 points on card activation.

Get a bonus of 500 points on card activation. Fuel surcharge waiver: Enjoy 1% waiver on fuel transactions across the country.

Enjoy 1% waiver on fuel transactions across the country. Annual fees: The annual fee of ₹ 999 can also be waived off on reaching specific annual spending targets. Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated and most recent offers on specific credit cards refer to the official website of Karur Vysya Bank.

Hence, irrespective of you being a frequent traveller or a smart spender, the Karur Vysya Bank platinum credit card offers a valuable blend of savings, rewards and convenience.

For any more details you can refer to the official website of the Karur Vysya Bank: https://www.kvb.co.in/ and can also discuss your queries with the dedicated customer support team.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.