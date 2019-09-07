After the latest revision in interest rate of small savings schemes, KVP or Kisan Vikas Patra now doubles your money in 9 years and 5 months. KVPs also offer the facility of premature encashment. Interest rate on KVP was lowered to 7.6% for the July-September quarter, compared with 7.7% in the April-June period. This means KVPs from July 1, 2019, will double your money in 9 years and 5 months or 113 months as against 9 years and 4 months or 112 months earlier. The interest rates on the government's small saving instruments are revised every quarter.

KVP is backed by the government so the capital is protected.

KVP: 5 things to know

1) KVPs have a lock-in period of 30 months and thereafter it can be encashed in blocks of six months. In case of premature encashment after two-and-a-half years, a person will get ₹1,173 for every ₹1,000 invested. After 3 years, the amount will go up to ₹1,211 and after three-and-a-half years, the amount would be ₹1,251. The withdrawal amount would gradually go up with time and double after 9 years and 5 months.

Premature encashment value of NSC (denomination of ₹1,000)

NSC Encashment Table

2) The government had reintroduced KVP in 2014 to encourage people, who may have banked and unbanked savings, to invest. It can be purchased from post offices or select banks in multiples of ₹1,000. There is no upper ceiling for investments. NSCs can be issued in single or joint names.

3) It can be transferred from one person to another any number of times.

4) Unlike NSC or PPF, there is no tax benefit on the deposit or the interest that the KVP earns. However, the interest earned does not attract TDS or tax deducted at source. The interest earned on KVP is taxable as per you tax slab.

5) NSCs can be pledged as security to avail loans from banks.