Are you someone aiming to secure a predictable and safe investment option? An investment option that can help you navigate the current financial environment and geopolitical tensions meaningfully and provide you with financial security.

Then you can look towards investing in prominent small savings schemes offered by India Post. One such scheme is the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme. This is an investment option that can help individuals to protect their finances and grow their savings through a government-assured avenue and also ensure absolute peace of mind.

Still, what investors may also need to know, acknowledge, and clearly understand is that the KVP scheme has a maturity period of 115 months, i.e., 9 years and 7 months. Therefore, the funds can stay invested for this period and may even pose challenges in managing finances if not planned properly.

Secondly, KVP investments made by an individual have a minimum holding period of 2 years and 6 months (i.e., 30 months). An investor generally cannot withdraw funds before this period.

This raises a legitimate question as to what happens if you withdraw your KVP investment after the completion of the 30-month period? What can be the possible consequences of such a decision? Does the government impose a penalty, or can you recover your investment along with interest?

The clear answer to this question is that premature encashment from the KVP scheme after the completion of the minimum holding period of 2 years and 6 months (30 months) is permitted under the scheme's rules and regulations; however, the amount payable will be lower than the maturity value.

Keeping in view these fundamentals, let us discuss the important points, salient features and associated aspects investors should know before thinking of withdrawing their investments in this scheme once the official lock-in period ends.

Moreover, before we proceed, it is crucial to remember that while the Ministry of Finance reviews KVP interest rates and total maturity periods quarterly, the 30-month minimum investment period is a statutory rule that does not fluctuate with quarterly rate revisions.

KVP withdrawal after 30 months: What are the rules As per the Kisan Vikas Patra Rules, 2019 (paragraph 6, clause 3), a certificate can be encashed after the completion of 2 years and six months. The eventual applicable premature encashment value is determined by the prescribed government table.

Hence, there is no distinct penalty or withdrawal fee. Still, aspiring investors should understand that premature encashment will subsequently reduce the interest earned compared with holding the certificate until maturity.

Let us take a simple example to understand the possible implications. For a certificate with a denomination of ₹1,000, the prescribed premature encashment values are discussed below:

View full Image View full Image Note: The amounts shown are based on the government-prescribed premature encashment schedule for KVP accounts opened on or after 1 April 2023. The values are for a ₹ 1,000 certificate and are proportionately applicable to other denominations.

KVP investment rules: Interest rate and maturity in November 2026 For the current October-December 2026 quarter, KVP investment offers an annual interest rate of 7.5% compounded on an annual basis. The investment tentatively doubles in about 115 months.

Not only this, aspiring investors can begin investing in this small savings scheme with ₹1,000 and then make subsequent investments in multiples of ₹100. Do note, there is no maximum investment limit prescribed for this scheme by the government. Secondly, the interest earned from investments in this scheme is taxable, and the scheme does not offer any rebate or deduction under Section 80C of the old Income Tax Act of 1961 or Section 123 of the new Income Tax Act of 2025.

Finally, premature closure of investments is also allowed under specific circumstances, including the death of the primary account holder, forfeiture by an eligible pledgee, and a court order.

In summary, the KVP scheme is a popular investment option, developed for long-term financial savings rather than short-term liquidity. It is hence clear that withdrawing funds after 30 months does not incur a separate penalty for the investor; however, the investor is bound to sacrifice a substantial portion of their potential returns by exiting early.

Due to these factors, investment planning for this savings scheme should be undertaken only after proper due diligence and guidance from a certified financial advisor.