Trust your doctor, check your broker: The overlooked risk in financial advice
Summary
- While KYC ensures your bank knows you well, do you really know your financial advisor? Unlike doctors and lawyers, financial advisors often escape scrutiny, leading to overlooked risks and potential losses. Verify their qualifications to safeguard your investments.
When you open a bank account, purchase insurance, or invest in mutual funds, you hand over personal identification and residency proofs. This "Know Your Customer" (KYC) process is standard across financial institutions to prevent illicit funds from entering the system. But while banks and companies diligently gather information about you, how much do you know about those who guide your financial decisions?