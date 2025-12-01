A godsend for many, digital KYC remains a nightmare for people with disabilities
Khyati Dharamsi 6 min read 01 Dec 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Many people with disabilities are unable to access financial services because their conditions prevent them from completing electronic know-your-customer procedures. There's plenty that needs to be done to resolve this, experts say.
From wheelchair ramps to braille and audio instructions, the financial services industry has more or less been complying with demands for equal rights for people with disabilities over the years. In 2008, for instance, the banking system permitted toe impressions for people who had lost both hands.
