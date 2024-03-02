Laapataa Ladies: 4 money lessons one can learn from this slapstick comedy
Laapataa Ladies challenges norms through empowering stories of women like Jaya, urging viewers to take risks, invest in education, and find joy in pursuing passions. A refreshing narrative that offers valuable life and investing lessons.
No heroes beating up a hundred baddies accompanied by ear-drum splitting sound effects, no villains threatening to drop the hero’s parents into a vat of acid, no item song by an A-list movie star who plays sanskari heroine in every movie but secretly wishes she were Helen, no reminiscing over good ole days, no nationalist agenda either. But director Kiran Rao makes so much magic that the entire audience allows the Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) to steal their hearts and step out of the theatre with a smile on their faces from excellent storytelling.