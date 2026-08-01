Labour codes to ensure social security for millions of gig workers in India, says Mandaviya — Here's all we know

The central government will ensure gig workers in India have access to social security scheme benefits through implementation of the labour codes, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated1 Aug 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Government will ensure that gig workers in India have access to social security schemes through the Labour Codes, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha.
Government will ensure that gig workers in India have access to social security schemes through the Labour Codes, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha. (AI-generated image)

The Centre will ensure gig workers in India have access to social security schemes through the Labour Codes, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, PTI reported.

Responding during Question Hour last week, the minister noted that the gig worker system is a newly emerging and cited a Niti Aayog report that they comprise some 80 lakh workers in India. He further stated that close to 10 lakh of these gig workers have been registered on the Centre's e-Shram portal.

“I want to assure the House that social security of gig workers will be ensured through implementation of the provisions made in Labour Codes for safeguarding their interests,” he stated.

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‘Govt to ensure social security for gig workers’

According to Mandaviya, the government will ensure social security for gig workers via implementation of the labour codes. He stated that under these codes:

  • Gig workers have been recognised and provided legal status to protect their rights as employees.
  • It defines a “gig worker” as a person performing work or participating in a work arrangement who earns from such activities outside of a traditional employer-employee relationship.
  • He added that the labour codes also include provisions to strengthen protection for workers.

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  • These protections include — the issuance of appointment letters; statutory safeguards relating to notice of termination, retrenchment compensation and preference in re-employment of retrenched workers.
  • Provisions for Fixed Term Employment; statutory recognition of Negotiating Unions and Negotiating Councils; provisions relating to statutory minimum wages and their timely payment.
  • Social security benefits; and measures relating to occupational safety, health, welfare and improved working conditions.
  • Mandaviya said the government has made provisions to provide social security to gig workers and protect their interests. He added that close to 101 crore people are covered under the various social security schemes.

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  • On a query about the Code on Wages, Mandaviya said that this empowers central and state governments to fix, review, revise and enforce the minimum rates of wages for establishments falling under their respective jurisdiction.
  • “The Code on Wages, 2019, which has been made effective from 21 November 2025, has made floor wage a statutory provision. The Code on Wages, 2019 stipulates that the minimum rates of wages fixed by the appropriate governments shall not be less than the floor wage,” Mandaviya stated.
  • He added that to address inflation and rising cost of living, the Centre revises Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) on basic rates of minimum wages every six months, effective from 1 April and 1 October annually, based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) data.

What are the four Labour Codes?

The labour codes are — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

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These four labour codes came into effect from 21 November 2025 and the Centre notified the corresponding Central Rules on 8 May 2026.

The minister added that labour is a concurrent subject in the Constitution, and thus the Centre and state governments are responsible for implementation and enforcement of labour laws within their respective jurisdictions.

In his update, the minister said that various states are now also in the process of notifying their respective rules under the new labour codes.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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