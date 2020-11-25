Considering the age group criterion of the respondents, the survey report highlighted 71% of respondents below the age of 35 said they had invested in crypto at least once while 27% of respondents above the age of 40 said they had never invested in cryptos. Besides 69% of the respondents below the age of 35 considered crypto as a good asset to invest in. A significant number of respondents below the age of 40 felt that there is no easy way to enter cryptos while 52% respondents within the age group of 20 to 30 felt lack of knowledge and awareness is a huge challenge.