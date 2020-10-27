Laddering can help you beat low rates on fixed-income products

Take the example of an investor who had put money in a fixed deposit (FD) six-seven years ago which is maturing in October or November this year. The State Bank of India’s (SBI) FD rates in October 2013 and 2014 were 9% and 8.5%, respectively. If the investor decides to renew the FD now, the bank will offer him just 5.4% for a tenure of five years or more. If he would have laddered the investment in 2013, only a portion would be up for renewal now, while the rest could have continued to earn higher interest.