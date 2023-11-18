Laddering FDs: How this strategy helps you make the most of your fixed deposit investments
It is advisable to avoid consolidating all your funds into a single fixed deposit. Instead, consider adopting a laddering strategy. In this approach, the investment amount earmarked for FDs should be divided, but across different FDs.
Look at the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by banks and many fintech organisations, and you will find so many small finance banks (SFBs) scoring above the rest. For example, Unity Small Finance Bank leads with the most attractive FD interest rate at nine percent per annum, followed by Shivalik Small Finance Bank offering rates at 8.65 percent per annum. Within scheduled private sector banks, SBM Bank stands out with the highest FD interest rates, reaching up to 8.25 percent. Many public sector and private banks are also offering more than seven percent interest, thus, prompting many risk-averse investors to put most of their earnings in these traditional investments at one go.