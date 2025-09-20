Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra govt makes e-KYC mandatory within 2 months; here's how to do it

Ladki Bahin Yojana: In an important update to its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for beneficiaries to do their e-KYC to continue enjoying the benefits.

A government resolution (GR) regarding the same has been issued on Thursday, an official said.

What is the Ladki Bahin Yojana? The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the Maharashtra government to provide financial assistance to needy women. The aim of this scheme is to improve the economic condition of women and their overall development.

Under the scheme, the government offers a monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than ₹2.5 lakh.

Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC rule The Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC should be done within two months from now, the government announced.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Thursday said, "An e-KYC facility has been made available on the web portal, 'ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in', for all beneficiaries of the scheme. They are requested to complete the e-KYC process in the next two months."

This process is simple and convenient, and to maintain transparency in the scheme and ensure regular benefits to eligible women, everyone should complete it, she said in a post on X.

According to the GR, eligible women must complete their verification and authentication within two months to receive the monthly assistance in their bank accounts.

Similarly, if Aadhaar authentication is not done, the benefits will be withheld, it said.

Beneficiaries will have to carry out the e-KYC process compulsorily every year, the GR stated.

How to do e-KYC for Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana? Here is a step-by-step process to do Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC online:

Step 1: Go to the official Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the e-KYC option on the homepage.

Step 3: You will have to re-upload your documents as required including name, address, ration card number, income information, and Aadhaar card information.

Step 4: Click on submit to complete the e-KYC process.

Why did Maharashtra govt make e-KYC mandatory? The government had recently revealed that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, had enrolled in the scheme and received the monthly allowance.