Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC deadline nears. Have you filled out your details? What is the eligibility? All FAQs answered

Ladki Bahin scheme e-KYC deadline approches: Approved in June 2024 with the aim to boost financial independence of women in Maharashtra, the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (aka Ladki Bahin scheme) provides registered eligible women ₹1,500 each month.
As of August 2025, the scheme has over 2.3 crore eligible beneficiaries, as per a PTI report.
Notably, this comes after Tatkare in August said the state had prima facie identified 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, in the Ladki Bahin scheme. She added that this data would be shared with district authorities for scrutiny and action.
All beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme have been asked to mandatorily complete the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC).
The announcement came in September, with the Maharashtra government giving beneficiaries two months to complete the process. A government resolution regarding the matter was also issued, it added.
Since then, in October, a 15-days an extension was given due to the flood situation in the state, and beneficiaries now have till November 18 to complete their e-KYC for the scheme.
According to Tatkare, beneficiaries can avail e-KYC via the official portal — ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in
Beneficiaries will have to carry out the e-KYC process compulsorily every year, as per the state resolution.
Sharing details in October, the minister said that as many as 1.10 crore women or 90 per cent of applicants have already successfully completed their e-KYC process.
She added that four to five lakh women are completing their e-KYC daily across the state. “The administration is committed to ensuring that no eligible woman is left out due to technical or logistical hurdles,” the minister said.
As per the state government resolution, eligible women must complete their verification and authentication within two months to receive the monthly assistance in their bank accounts.
Similarly, if Aadhaar authentication is not done, the benefits will be withheld, it said.
Women aged between 21-65 years with an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh are eligible for ₹1,500 monthly payout from the Ladki Bahin scheme.
Beneficiaries are also required to not claim benefits from any other government scheme in order to be eligible.
The amount is credited directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of all eligible women beneficiaries.
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said there are more than 2.3 crore eligible beneficiaries of the scheme, as per a PTI report.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.