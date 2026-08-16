Ladli Behna Yojana August installment not received yet? Here's when MP govt could deposit ₹1500 in your bank account

Ladli Behna Yojana: First announced by the Madhya Pradesh government in 2023, beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana are set to receive their 39th installment of the state's flagship financial assistance scheme for women this month.
Eligible women beneficiaries usually receive their installment by the 15th of each month, but this time there have been no deposits yet till Sunday (16 August), as per reports. Notably, there is speculation the state will release the funds into accounts ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on 28 August this year.
The registration process for Ladli Behna Yojana is offline, applicants can approach the gram panchayat office or ward office for forms, which can be filled and submitted at the site, along with photo and attached proof and documents.
To guarantee seamless and transparent delivery, funds are deposited directly into recipients' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), completely eliminating intermediate processing steps.
Under the Ladli Behna scheme, ₹1,500 monthly is given to eligible women in Madhya Pradesh as financial assistance. This has been increased from earlier ₹1,000 per month.
As per a report by The Economic Times Hindi, the scheme is set to release ₹1,750 ( ₹1500 and ₹250 additional) on account of Raksha Bandhan, this month. It however added that the state has not officially confirmed this figure. Livemint was not able to independently confirm this report.
You will be able to track and verify beneficiary status on the official portal through a simple online process.
Last month, the state transferred ₹1,835 crore to over 1.25 crore beneficiaries as part of the Ladli Behna Yojana's 38th instalment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on 12 July. At a programme, he described the scheme as a “revolutionary” initiative and said Madhya Pradesh is committed to women's empowerment, PTI reported.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the programme:
Beneficiaries can check their enrollment details and track their payment history through the official online platform, as follows:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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