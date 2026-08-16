Ladli Behna Yojana August installment not received yet? Here's when MP govt could deposit ₹1500 in your bank account

Ladli Behna Yojana: First announced by the Madhya Pradesh government in 2023, beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana are set to receive their 39th installment of the state's flagship financial assistance scheme for women this month.

Eligible women beneficiaries usually receive their installment by the 15th of each month, but this time there have been no deposits yet till Sunday (16 August), as per reports. Notably, there is speculation the state will release the funds into accounts ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on 28 August this year.

How to apply for the scheme? The registration process for Ladli Behna Yojana is offline, applicants can approach the gram panchayat office or ward office for forms, which can be filled and submitted at the site, along with photo and attached proof and documents.

To guarantee seamless and transparent delivery, funds are deposited directly into recipients' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), completely eliminating intermediate processing steps.

How much do beneficiaries get? When is next installment? Under the Ladli Behna scheme, ₹1,500 monthly is given to eligible women in Madhya Pradesh as financial assistance. This has been increased from earlier ₹1,000 per month.

As per a report by The Economic Times Hindi, the scheme is set to release ₹1,750 ( ₹1500 and ₹250 additional) on account of Raksha Bandhan, this month. It however added that the state has not officially confirmed this figure. Livemint was not able to independently confirm this report.

You will be able to track and verify beneficiary status on the official portal through a simple online process.

Last month, the state transferred ₹1,835 crore to over 1.25 crore beneficiaries as part of the Ladli Behna Yojana's 38th instalment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on 12 July. At a programme, he described the scheme as a “revolutionary” initiative and said Madhya Pradesh is committed to women's empowerment, PTI reported.

Who is eligible for monthly allowance? Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the programme:

The applicants must be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The applicants can be married, unmarried, widowed, and divorced women.

The applicants must be women between the ages of 21 and 59.

Eligible applicants include women belonging to any social background or category.

Neither the applicant nor any family member can be an active income-tax payer (annual salary above ₹ 2.5 lakh) or hold a government job.

Further, the total family land ownership must be less than five acres.

Applicants must complete the KYC process (Aadhaar, bank account, mobile number) to continue receiving benefit under the scheme.

The bank account linked to the scheme must belong to the applicant only.

Among the documents required include the family and family members Samagra ID, Aadhaar card, and Samagra ID linked mobile number. How to verify your name, payment status online: Guide Beneficiaries can check their enrollment details and track their payment history through the official online platform, as follows: