Ladli Behna Yojana: Can married, salaried women and government employees apply? Check income limits, eligibility

Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Yojana currently provides ₹1,250 per month to over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries. But many still remain confused over one key question — can married women, salaried women and government employees apply for the scheme? Here’s a clear look at who is eligible, who is excluded, and the rules applicants must meet.
The Ladli Behna Scheme was launched in June 2023 to promote economic empowerment, self-reliance and dignity among women in Madhya Pradesh. Since its inception, 35 installments have already been transferred till April 2026.
Initially, eligible women received ₹1,000 per month under the scheme. The amount was later increased to ₹1,250 in October 2023 and further raised to ₹1,500 per month from November 2025. Under social security pension schemes, women receiving lower amounts are also being provided additional support through this scheme to ensure the total eligible assistance.
No, government employees are strictly ineligible to apply for the Ladli Behna Yojana. The scheme is designed exclusively for economically weaker, non-tax-paying families.
Salaried women can apply for the Ladli Behna Yojana if their job is strictly private and their total family income remains below ₹2.5 lakhs per year. However, you are not eligible if you or any family member are regular, permanent, or contractual government employees, or if anyone in your family pays income tax.
Yes. a married woman apply for Ladli Behna scheme if she meets required criteria; in such cases husband income will be counted.
₹1,250/month (raised from initial ₹1,000). Direct to woman's bank account. ~1.3 crore beneficiaries.
First credit: 60-90 days from approval.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on May 15 transferred ₹1,835 crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Behna' financial assistance scheme for women in the state. This is the 36th instalment made under the scheme during a programme held at Mungwani in Narsinghpur district.
Yadav transferred the money into the bank accounts of 1,25,22,542 beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Behna' scheme in the state with a single click.
According to an official release, from June 2023 to April 2026, a total of ₹55,926.51 crore has been deposited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through DBT.
As per the data, the state government spent ₹14,726.05 crore in the financial year 2023-24, ₹19,051.39 crore in 2024-25, and ₹20,318.53 crore in 2025-26 on the Ladli Behna Scheme. For the financial year 2026-27, a budget provision of ₹23,882.81 crore has been made for the Scheme.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.