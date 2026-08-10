Ladli Behna Yojana MP: 39th instalment of ₹1,500 may arrive early as Raksha Bandhan gift

The Ladli Behna Yojana serves as a crucial pillar for economic empowerment, supplying eligible women across Madhya Pradesh with direct financial assistance of 1,500 every month.

Written By Rajendra Saxena
Published10 Aug 2026, 06:48 PM IST
The scheme serves as a crucial pillar for economic empowerment, supplying eligible women across Madhya Pradesh with direct financial assistance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 every month.
The scheme serves as a crucial pillar for economic empowerment, supplying eligible women across Madhya Pradesh with direct financial assistance of ₹1,500 every month.

Introduced in 2023, the Madhya Pradesh government’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojana continues to drive financial self-reliance among women across the state. Speculation is growing that the state government may release the scheme's 39th instalment ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Beneficiaries can easily verify their status on the official portal through a simple online process.

The scheme serves as a crucial pillar for economic empowerment, supplying eligible women across Madhya Pradesh with direct financial assistance of 1,500 every month. With 38 prior disbursements already completed successfully, the state is gearing up to issue the upcoming 39th tranche. To guarantee seamless and transparent delivery, funds are deposited directly into recipients' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), completely eliminating intermediate processing steps.

Also Read | Daughter sues father for withdrawing money from her PPF account

Expected timeline for 39th Instalment

Historically, the state government transfers monthly funds between the 1st and 15th of each month. Based on past payment schedules, the August 2026 payout is expected to arrive in bank accounts around 15 August. Multiple reports indicate that the state government could disburse the money earlier as a festive Raksha Bandhan gesture for beneficiaries. However, authorities have yet to issue an official declaration confirming the exact release date.

Who is eligible for monthly allowance?

Applicants must satisfy several specific conditions to receive financial benefits under the programme:

  • State Resident: The candidate must be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.
  • Marital Standing: The scheme covers married, unmarried, widowed, and divorced women.
  • Age Bracket: Eligible applicants must be between 21 and 59 years of age.
  • Inclusivity: Women belonging to any social background or category can avail themselves of the scheme.
  • Economic Constraints: Neither the applicant nor any family member can be an active income taxpayer, and total family land ownership must be less than 5 acres.

Also Read | Why stopping a SIP early can make you lose out on its real benefit

Steps to verify your name and payment status online

Beneficiaries can easily check their enrollment details and track their payment history through the official online platform:

  1. Visit the official Ladli Behna Yojana web portal – https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in/
  2. Click on the “Application and Payment Status” tab located on the homepage.
  3. Enter your assigned application reference number or member ID.
  4. Fill in the security captcha code and submit it. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be dispatched to your registered mobile number.
  5. Input and verify the received OTP.

Click the Search button to view your application record and recent payment details on the screen.

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