Ladli Behna Yojana MP: 39th instalment of ₹1,500 may arrive early as Raksha Bandhan gift

Introduced in 2023, the Madhya Pradesh government’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojana continues to drive financial self-reliance among women across the state. Speculation is growing that the state government may release the scheme's 39th instalment ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Beneficiaries can easily verify their status on the official portal through a simple online process.
The scheme serves as a crucial pillar for economic empowerment, supplying eligible women across Madhya Pradesh with direct financial assistance of ₹1,500 every month. With 38 prior disbursements already completed successfully, the state is gearing up to issue the upcoming 39th tranche. To guarantee seamless and transparent delivery, funds are deposited directly into recipients' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), completely eliminating intermediate processing steps.
Historically, the state government transfers monthly funds between the 1st and 15th of each month. Based on past payment schedules, the August 2026 payout is expected to arrive in bank accounts around 15 August. Multiple reports indicate that the state government could disburse the money earlier as a festive Raksha Bandhan gesture for beneficiaries. However, authorities have yet to issue an official declaration confirming the exact release date.
Applicants must satisfy several specific conditions to receive financial benefits under the programme:
Beneficiaries can easily check their enrollment details and track their payment history through the official online platform:
Click the Search button to view your application record and recent payment details on the screen.
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