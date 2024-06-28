Laid off? Don't panic! 4 hidden ways to manage your finances
Experiencing a layoff shouldn’t be daunting if you’re financially prepared. Avoid letting your guard down and allowing circumstances to overwhelm you. Instead, use this period as an opportunity to prioritize your finances and maintain resilience against frustration.
Recently, there has been a significant increase in layoffs, particularly highlighted by Yes Bank’s recent decision to lay off 500 employees as part of cost-cutting measures. Increasing interest rates and the looming threat of a recession are prompting certain companies to trim expenses through workforce reductions. This can be attributed to adjustments made in the aftermath of the pandemic.