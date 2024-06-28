Laid off? Don't panic! 4 hidden ways to manage your finances

Experiencing a layoff shouldn’t be daunting if you’re financially prepared. Avoid letting your guard down and allowing circumstances to overwhelm you. Instead, use this period as an opportunity to prioritize your finances and maintain resilience against frustration.

Recently, there has been a significant increase in layoffs, particularly highlighted by Yes Bank’s recent decision to lay off 500 employees as part of cost-cutting measures. Increasing interest rates and the looming threat of a recession are prompting certain companies to trim expenses through workforce reductions. This can be attributed to adjustments made in the aftermath of the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the pandemic, numerous companies scaled up operations to meet heightened demand. However, as the situation normalizes, they may realize they have surplus staff. Concurrently, there’s a shift in priorities towards automation and the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, which occasionally results in workforce reductions in certain areas.

Imagine if you are faced with your company’s decision to lay off employees. A sudden and unexpected termination should not lead you to doubt your qualifications or question your worth. It simply indicates that the company has redirected its focus in a different direction and no longer requires your services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experiencing job loss when you have financial commitments can be daunting. However, there are actionable steps you can follow to navigate this situation. Here are a few points to keep in mind:

Check how much you have in your emergency fund An emergency fund is specifically reserved for times such as unemployment. It’s advisable to maintain a dedicated account for your emergency funds. This ensures easy access to the funds when needed. An emergency fund is specifically reserved for times such as unemployment. It’s advisable to maintain a dedicated account for your emergency funds. This ensures easy access to the funds when needed.

However, establishing an emergency fund shouldn’t lead to frequent withdrawals whenever you face financial needs. Start by evaluating your requirements: assess your current funds and estimate how long they can sustain you while you search for a new job. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, if your emergency fund is held in a savings account, be aware that there might be restrictions on the number of withdrawals allowed per month, potentially resulting in fees. Take these limitations into account when strategizing how to manage your funds.

Keep in mind that your emergency fund is designated solely for emergencies, so avoid withdrawing more than necessary. Consider taking on temporary or part-time work to cover your regular expenses. This approach will help you preserve your financial independence while safeguarding your emergency fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Make prioritizing and reducing expenses a top priority Develop a budget by gathering your latest bank statements and bills. Include all sources of income, such as unemployment benefits if applicable, and categorize your expenses accordingly. Make a list of your essential expenses, such as housing (rent/mortgage), basic utilities (electricity, water), essential groceries, and minimal transportation costs (if necessary for job searching). Develop a budget by gathering your latest bank statements and bills. Include all sources of income, such as unemployment benefits if applicable, and categorize your expenses accordingly. Make a list of your essential expenses, such as housing (rent/mortgage), basic utilities (electricity, water), essential groceries, and minimal transportation costs (if necessary for job searching).

Now, pay attention to your debt repayment. These represent the essential payments required for credit cards, loans, etc. Managing debt payments becomes critical during unemployment. While the goal is to meet your full monthly obligations, that may not be possible at present. Open communication is essential. Reach out to your credit card issuers, loan providers, and other lenders. Clearly explain your unemployment situation and your commitment to making payments, even if you can only manage the minimum amounts for the time being.

Make a list of your non-essential expenses, such as entertainment (subscriptions, dining out), unused subscriptions (like gym memberships), phone plans (consider downgrading if feasible), and car payments (explore alternative transportation options if viable). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Look for added income sources If you possess marketable skills such as writing, editing, graphic design, programming, or data entry, consider exploring freelance opportunities online. Utilize social media apps to find gigs in the gig economy, where you can set your hours and determine your workload. Additionally, you can discover gig opportunities delivering groceries or performing errands through apps or local businesses. If you possess marketable skills such as writing, editing, graphic design, programming, or data entry, consider exploring freelance opportunities online. Utilize social media apps to find gigs in the gig economy, where you can set your hours and determine your workload. Additionally, you can discover gig opportunities delivering groceries or performing errands through apps or local businesses.

Even a modest increase in income can significantly impact your financial situation during unemployment. Additional earnings can assist in covering essential expenses or unexpected expenditures that may arise. Generating income while searching for a job can also provide a sense of achievement and financial stability during a challenging period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seek expert help You can consult with credit counsellors who have specialized expertise in debt management and You can consult with credit counsellors who have specialized expertise in debt management and financial planning . Alternatively, consulting with a financial expert can guide you rightly on managing your debts without current income. Speaking with a credit counsellor can empower you to regain control of your finances amid this challenging period.

Losing a job can be isolating, yet economic cycles and industry changes can affect entire sectors. Finally, remember that you are not alone in this situation. With global economies grappling with inflation and companies adapting to shifting demands and new technologies, patience is key as you seek the right job that aligns with your skills and profile.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!