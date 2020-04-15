Laid off? Here’s how your severance pay will be taxed

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the world, pushing some of the biggest economies into a lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund has said the world may experience its worst recession since 1930s. The slowdown is real and one of the most obvious aftermath is millions losing jobs.

You may do all that’s in your power to save that job but given the current crisis and no light seen at the end of the tunnel as of now, layoffs are inevitable and in most cases it may have very little to do with you or your performance. If you do end up losing that job, your company is liable to let you go with a severance package. You may think you have enough to sustain yourself for the next few months with the settlement that your company pays you but don’t forget that even the severance pay is taxable. Here’s how:

Severance pay is taxable in the hands of the employee as profit in lieu of salary under section 17(3) of the Income Tax Act. “Severance pay may be paid as an ex-gratia payment. Ex-gratia is taxable under the salary head," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax. Treatment is the same even if you’ve been laid off due to the company shutting down.

However, if the severance pay is in accordance with the provisions of Industrial Dispute Act, 1947, then the employee is entitled to an exemption of up to ₹5 lakh as per section 10(10B) of the Income Tax Act. “It is to be noted that Industrial Dispute Act, 1947, doesn’t apply to employees who are working in a managerial or administrative capacity or employed in a supervisory capacity and draw wages exceeding ₹10,000 per month," said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann.

If the compensation is received under Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) then it is exempt from tax according to Section 10(10C) of the Income Tax Act. But for it to be tax exempt, four conditions need to be fulfilled. First, compensation received should be towards voluntary retirement or separation. Two, maximum compensation received should not exceed ₹5,00,000. In case the compensation is more than ₹5 lakh, the excess amount is taxable. Three, the recipient should be an employee of an authority established under the central or state act, local authority, university, IITs, state or central government, notified institute of management, or notified institute of importance throughout India or any state, PSU company or a co-operative society. Employees of private companies which have a special scheme in place under VRS may avail the exemption too. And finally, the receipts should comply with Rule 2BA of Income Tax Rules. Remember that exemption can only be claimed in the assessment year the compensation is received.

“Note that no exemption can be claimed under this section for the same annual year or any other if relief under Section 89 has been taken by an employee for compensation of voluntary retirement or separation or termination of services," said Gupta.

For cases where compensation is received but employer-employee relation does not exist, an amendment was made last year to Section 56 which states that any compensation or payment due or received in connection with termination of employment or modification of its terms shall be taxable under income from other sources. “The amendment targeted capital receipts due to termination," said Gupta.

As of now, there is no special relief for a pandemic that employees who’ve been laid off can seek. However, Wadhwa said an employee may claim relief under section 89 if he or she is liable to pay tax in respect of compensation received on termination of employment.