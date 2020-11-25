The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with with the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore based DBS Bank in India.

On 17 November, the Reserve Bank of India had unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). The banking regulator also imposed a one-month moratorium on the private lender and capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000. The step was taken on the advice of the RBI in view of the private sector bank's deteriorating financial health.

"With this, there will no further restrictions on the depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

With the approval of the scheme, Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be amalgamated with DBIL from the appointed date, the Cabinet said. As part of the amalgamation, DBIL will infuse fresh capital of ₹2,500 crore into LVB. "The speedy amalgamation and resolution of the stress in LVB is in line with government's commitment to a clean banking system while protecting the interests of depositors and the public as well as the financial system," the central government said.

"Any case for loss of depositor's savings could lead to bank runs and erosion of confidence across the banking system, therefore this move was necessitated in the larger interest of the sector and economy," said Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner, DVS Advisors LLP.

"The move will also further strengthen the confidence of foreign investors and depositors as DBS was the first foreign bank to set-up is shop in India. Quick pragmatic step by RBI and the Cabinet are appreciable," said Sameer Jain, founder and managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

"If this move proves to be successful, a probable additional burden on the PSUs for future would be removed," said Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology.

The shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank are worried as the share capital will be written off, said analyst. "The success of this move could give short term relief to the depositors freeing them from the current withdrawal restrictions but the fate of the shareholders still lingers in limbo," Vijayasarathy added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via