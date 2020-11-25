With the approval of the scheme, Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be amalgamated with DBIL from the appointed date, the Cabinet said. As part of the amalgamation, DBIL will infuse fresh capital of ₹2,500 crore into LVB. "The speedy amalgamation and resolution of the stress in LVB is in line with government's commitment to a clean banking system while protecting the interests of depositors and the public as well as the financial system," the central government said.