Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares were delisted. Will it be considered capital loss?

As per provisions of Section 45 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, any profit or gain arising from the transfer of a capital asset shall be chargeable to tax under the head "Income from Capital gains". Further, section 2(47) of the IT Act defines the term ‘transfer’ in relation to a capital asset. As per the said section, transfer includes sale, exchange, relinquishment of the asset, extinguishment of any rights therein etc. This clearly states that capital gain/loss can arise only if there is a transfer of capital asset during a particular tax period. As such, mere delisting of a particular share does not result in transfer of a capital asset and Actual gain/loss will only arise when the share is “transferred".