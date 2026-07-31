Lakshmi Yojana in Delhi: What are the two options for receiving monthly ₹2500 assistance? Eligibility, norms and more

The Delhi government on Tuesday cleared the Lakshmi Yojana. Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet approved the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said an online application portal for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana would be launched on August 1.

She added that beneficiaries are expected to receive the first instalment around Raksha Bandhan.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Eligibility Eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive a monthly financial benefit of ₹2,500, as per PTI. However, the scheme excludes women with more than three children and those belonging to households with an annual electricity consumption of over 2,400 units.

According to the scheme guidelines approved by the Cabinet, women aged between 21 and 60 years with an annual family income of up to ₹2.50 lakh will be eligible to apply, Gupta said.

She added that women who are already receiving benefits under other financial assistance schemes or pensions, income taxpayers, government employees, and those with more than three living children will not qualify for the scheme. Families with yearly electricity consumption above 2,400 units will also be excluded.

Gupta further said households with any government employee and families that own four-wheelers will not be covered under the scheme.

Two options for receiving monthly ₹ 2500 assistance Gupta said beneficiaries can choose between two payment options. Under the first, ₹1,500 will be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD) account, while the remaining ₹1,000 will be transferred to a CBDC Digital Rupee Wallet.

The Delhi CM asserted the money transferred to the CBDC Digital Rupee Wallet can only be used to purchase goods and services permitted by the government under a designated negative list.

She added that beneficiaries who opt for the second payment mode can receive the full ₹2,500 in their recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD) accounts. According to the chief minister, the provision is aimed at encouraging long-term savings and helping women build financial capital.

Proposed norms Under the proposed guidelines, applicants will be required to submit a self-declaration confirming that they have been residents of Delhi for a minimum of 10 years and do not have any criminal record.

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The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said a transparent district-level system has been established to examine applications, grant final approvals and ensure quick resolution of grievances.

More about Delhi Lakshmi Yojana The scheme will be rolled out initially for a period of three years from the date of its implementation, after which it may be extended with necessary changes, according to the CMO.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 17 lakh women, with the Delhi government allocating ₹5,110 crore in the 2026-27 budget for its implementation, a CMO statement said.

"The Delhi government has fulfilled this important promise made to women within just over a year of assuming office," Gupta stated.