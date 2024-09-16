Large Cap Indices – Traditional Index or Smart Beta, which to choose? | Mint

Smart beta vs traditional large-caps: Which passive index should you pick?
Summary
- While certain large-cap smart beta indices can be more volatile and exhibit cyclical behavior compared to traditional large-cap indices, they have proven their outperformance strength at the minimum, maximum, and average levels over the long run.
A lot has been discussed about active versus passive mutual funds, and how to choose between their categories. With many active funds, especially large-cap ones, struggling to consistently outperform their benchmarks, investors are increasingly turning their attention to passive funds.