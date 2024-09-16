Looking at the data, Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 appears to offer a sweet spot. It has delivered an average of 15.7% CAGR returns over a 10-year daily rolling period, which is on par with the other leading indices. It has also achieved greater than or equal to 12% CAGR returns more frequently than the others and has a higher 10-year minimum return of 9.4% CAGR—better than its peers. With lower volatility and better consistency, Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 can be a good blend of growth and value for investors.