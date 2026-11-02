Why investors may be ready to return to large-cap stocks

Mutual fund investing has rarely followed a more inverted pattern than it does today. Capital has persistently chased small-cap and mid-cap funds, with money flowing largely one way into these categories through lump-sum investments. Investors have shunned bluechip-heavy large-cap funds, while incremental growth in the SIP book has also come largely from small-cap and mid-cap categories. The prevailing belief was that large-caps could no longer deliver the growth potential of these emerging categories.