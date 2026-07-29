Large & mid-cap funds strike a balance: Higher returns than large-caps, lower volatility than mid-caps

Investors are often confused about whether to invest in large-cap funds, mid-cap funds, or opt for a mix through large & mid-cap funds.
According to a study by Abakkus Mutual Fund, the large & mid-cap category has historically delivered a balance between the two, offering stronger long-term returns than large-cap funds while witnessing lower volatility than mid-cap funds.
The study compares the performance of the Nifty 100 TRI, Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI, and Nifty Midcap 150 TRI, which can be considered broad proxies for large-cap funds, large & mid-cap funds, and mid-cap funds, respectively.
The study shows that the large & mid-cap category has consistently ranked between large-cap and mid-cap funds across different market cycles.
While it has not matched the higher return potential of mid-cap funds, it has historically outperformed large-cap funds over every investment horizon analysed.
Over the past one year, the Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI gave a 3% return, compared with 6% for the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI. But the Nifty 100 TRI fell 1% in the last one year.
The gap became more visible over longer investment periods. Over three years, the large & mid-cap index delivered a 16% return, compared with 11% for the large-cap index and 21% for the mid-cap index.
A similar trend was visible over 10 years, with the large & mid-cap index returning 16%, higher than the 13% recorded by the large-cap index but below the 18% generated by the mid-cap index.
Returns are only one side of the equation. The study also compares annualised standard deviation, a widely used measure of volatility that indicates how much returns fluctuate around their average.
A lower standard deviation generally reflects relatively more stable returns, while a higher figure indicates greater price fluctuations.
Across all investment horizons, the large & mid-cap index recorded lower volatility than the mid-cap index, while remaining slightly above or in line with the large-cap index.
Over the one-year period, both the Nifty 100 TRI and Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI indices recorded a standard deviation of 15%, compared with 16% for the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI.
During the three and five-year periods, the large & mid-cap index maintained a 15% standard deviation, compared with 14% for the large-cap index and 17% for the mid-cap index.
Over 10 years, the large-cap and large & mid-cap indices both recorded a standard deviation of 16%, while the mid-cap index stood at 18%.
Overall, the data suggests that large & mid-cap funds have historically balanced return potential with lower volatility than mid-cap funds, while remaining slightly more volatile than large-cap funds.
The study shows that the return profile of the large & mid-cap category improved over longer investment periods.
The Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI gave 3% returns over one year, 16% over three years, 14% over five years, and then again 16% over a 10-year period.
Its volatility remained relatively stable over time, with annualised standard deviation largely staying around 15-16% across different investment horizons. However, actual fund performance may vary from the underlying indices.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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