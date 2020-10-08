Large projects took 6 years on average to be completed: Report

Another reason for the delay in project completion is the launch of higher number of larger projects (with more than 500 units) in these two markets. “MMR and NCR have seen a high number of large-sized projects (>500 units each) over the last seven years, in comparison to the southern cities. If we look at project launches between 2013 and 2019, as many as 313 projects in MMR were large, while in NCR, we saw 390 large projects. In contrast, all three southern cities saw just 283 large-sized projects launched during this period," said Puri.