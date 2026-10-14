Large-cap, dividend yield and sectoral mutual funds return to inflows in September 2026; check top-performing schemes

AMFI’s September 2026 data show a shift in net inflows across select equity mutual fund categories. How did large-cap, dividend yield, and sectoral funds perform across different time horizons? We compare category flows and scheme returns to examine the changing performance landscape.

Sheetal Goel
Published14 Oct 2026, 11:58 AM IST
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Large-cap, dividend yield and sectoral mutual funds return to inflows in September 2026; check top-performing schemes. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Large-cap, dividend yield and sectoral mutual funds return to inflows in September 2026; check top-performing schemes. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI) latest data offers insight into how investor flows changed across equity mutual fund categories in September 2026.

While some categories moved from net outflows in August to net inflows in September, their return performance over different investment horizons varied.

Here is a look at the monthly flows and returns of large-cap, dividend yield and sectoral mutual funds, along with the schemes that led the performance rankings across different periods.

How did these 3 equity mutual fund categories perform?

Equity mutual fund categoryAugust net flows ( crore)September net flows ( crore)September 2026 month returnsYTD returns3-year returns5-year returns
Large-cap fund-1,147.36859.47-5.83%-8.96%7.97%6.75%
Dividend yield fund-133.57179.31-4.97%-6.04%10.48%10.48%
Sectoral fund-53.191,840.02NANANANA

*Source: AMFI, Value Research, Morningstar, Category-Avg CAGR as on 13 October 2026; Sectoral fund returns are not presented as a single category average because performance varies across sectors.

Sectoral funds attracted the highest inflows of 1,840.02 crore in September 2026, followed by large-cap funds at 859.47 crore and dividend yield funds at 179.31 crore. In August, large-cap funds saw outflows of 1,147.36 crore, while dividend yield and sectoral funds recorded outflows of 133.57 crore and 53.19 crore, respectively.

However, large-cap funds declined 5.83% in September, taking their year-to-date losses to 8.96% as of 13 October. Dividend yield funds fell 4.97% during the month and were down 6.04% YTD.

Also Read | Portfolio in red over last 1 year? Here's what you may be missing

Which large-cap mutual fund schemes led returns?

Fund nameYTD Returns (%)Fund name3-year Returns (%)Fund name5-year Returns (%)
Taurus Largecap Equity Fund3.23Taurus Largecap Equity Fund13.00Nippon India Large Cap Fund11.26
Quant Large Cap Fund0.56Invesco India Large Cap Fund12.83Invesco India Large Cap Fund9.98
Quant Large Cap Fund12.26Taurus Largecap Equity Fund9.60
WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund12.04ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund9.57
Bandhan Large Cap Fund11.66Bandhan Large Cap Fund9.06

*Source: Value Research, Morningstar; Direct plans; CAGR as on 13 October 2026

The large-cap category remained under pressure in September, with no scheme recording positive monthly returns. Only two schemes delivered positive YTD returns.

Taurus Largecap Equity Fund featured among the top five across all three periods, while Bandhan Large Cap Fund appeared in both the three- and five-year lists.

Which dividend yield funds led returns?

Fund nameSep 2026 Month Returns (%)Fund nameYTD Returns (%)Fund name3-year Returns (%)Fund name5-year Returns (%)
WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund0.54LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund2.99LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund17.42ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Fund14.23
Tata Dividend Yield Fund1.78ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Fund13.05LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund13.57
Tata Dividend Yield Fund12.84Tata Dividend Yield Fund12.19
UTI Dividend Yield Fund11.55HDFC Dividend Yield Fund11.79
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund10.07Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund11.47

*Source: Value Research, Morningstar; Direct plans; CAGR as on 13 October 2026

Only one dividend yield scheme posted positive returns in September, while two delivered positive YTD returns.

Both LIC MF and Tata Dividend Yield Funds featured in the top five across YTD, three-year and five-year periods. WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund led September returns but did not feature among the top performers in other periods.

Which sectoral mutual fund schemes led returns?

Sectoral funds invest in specific industries, so their performance can vary considerably depending on the sectors they represent. The data lists the following leaders across the one-, three-, and five-year periods.

Fund name1-year Returns (%)Fund name3-year Returns (%)Fund name5-year Returns (%)
Kotak Healthcare Fund22.47HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund28.84SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund17.28
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund21.60HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund22.20UTI Transportation and Logistics Fund16.08
SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund19.75SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund22.05DSP Healthcare Fund15.18
PGIM India Healthcare Fund18.71Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund21.69ICICI Prudential Healthcare Fund15.14
WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund16.81UTI Healthcare Fund21.68Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund14.93

*Source: Value Research, Morningstar; Direct plans; CAGR as on 13 October 2026

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HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund featured in the top five across the one-year and three-year periods, while SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund appeared in both the three-year and five-year rankings.

For mutual fund investors, the shift in monthly inflows offers a snapshot of changing investor allocations, but it does not necessarily signal a recovery in returns.

The overlap across time periods highlights how some schemes have maintained a presence across multiple investment horizons, although historical returns do not guarantee future performance.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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