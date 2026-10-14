Large-cap, dividend yield and sectoral mutual funds return to inflows in September 2026; check top-performing schemes

Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI) latest data offers insight into how investor flows changed across equity mutual fund categories in September 2026.

While some categories moved from net outflows in August to net inflows in September, their return performance over different investment horizons varied.

Here is a look at the monthly flows and returns of large-cap, dividend yield and sectoral mutual funds, along with the schemes that led the performance rankings across different periods.

How did these 3 equity mutual fund categories perform?

Equity mutual fund category August net flows ( ₹ crore) September net flows ( ₹ crore) September 2026 month returns YTD returns 3-year returns 5-year returns Large-cap fund -1,147.36 859.47 -5.83% -8.96% 7.97% 6.75% Dividend yield fund -133.57 179.31 -4.97% -6.04% 10.48% 10.48% Sectoral fund -53.19 1,840.02 NA NA NA NA *Source: AMFI, Value Research, Morningstar, Category-Avg CAGR as on 13 October 2026; Sectoral fund returns are not presented as a single category average because performance varies across sectors.

Sectoral funds attracted the highest inflows of ₹1,840.02 crore in September 2026, followed by large-cap funds at ₹859.47 crore and dividend yield funds at ₹179.31 crore. In August, large-cap funds saw outflows of ₹1,147.36 crore, while dividend yield and sectoral funds recorded outflows of ₹133.57 crore and ₹53.19 crore, respectively.

However, large-cap funds declined 5.83% in September, taking their year-to-date losses to 8.96% as of 13 October. Dividend yield funds fell 4.97% during the month and were down 6.04% YTD.

Which large-cap mutual fund schemes led returns?

Fund name YTD Returns (%) Fund name 3-year Returns (%) Fund name 5-year Returns (%) Taurus Largecap Equity Fund 3.23 Taurus Largecap Equity Fund 13.00 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 11.26 Quant Large Cap Fund 0.56 Invesco India Large Cap Fund 12.83 Invesco India Large Cap Fund 9.98 Quant Large Cap Fund 12.26 Taurus Largecap Equity Fund 9.60 WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund 12.04 ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund 9.57 Bandhan Large Cap Fund 11.66 Bandhan Large Cap Fund 9.06 *Source: Value Research, Morningstar; Direct plans; CAGR as on 13 October 2026

The large-cap category remained under pressure in September, with no scheme recording positive monthly returns. Only two schemes delivered positive YTD returns.

Taurus Largecap Equity Fund featured among the top five across all three periods, while Bandhan Large Cap Fund appeared in both the three- and five-year lists.

Which dividend yield funds led returns?

Fund name Sep 2026 Month Returns (%) Fund name YTD Returns (%) Fund name 3-year Returns (%) Fund name 5-year Returns (%) WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund 0.54 LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund 2.99 LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund 17.42 ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Fund 14.23 Tata Dividend Yield Fund 1.78 ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Fund 13.05 LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund 13.57 Tata Dividend Yield Fund 12.84 Tata Dividend Yield Fund 12.19 UTI Dividend Yield Fund 11.55 HDFC Dividend Yield Fund 11.79 Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund 10.07 Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund 11.47 *Source: Value Research, Morningstar; Direct plans; CAGR as on 13 October 2026

Only one dividend yield scheme posted positive returns in September, while two delivered positive YTD returns.

Both LIC MF and Tata Dividend Yield Funds featured in the top five across YTD, three-year and five-year periods. WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund led September returns but did not feature among the top performers in other periods.

Which sectoral mutual fund schemes led returns? Sectoral funds invest in specific industries, so their performance can vary considerably depending on the sectors they represent. The data lists the following leaders across the one-, three-, and five-year periods.

Fund name 1-year Returns (%) Fund name 3-year Returns (%) Fund name 5-year Returns (%) Kotak Healthcare Fund 22.47 HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund 28.84 SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund 17.28 HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund 21.60 HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund 22.20 UTI Transportation and Logistics Fund 16.08 SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund 19.75 SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund 22.05 DSP Healthcare Fund 15.18 PGIM India Healthcare Fund 18.71 Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund 21.69 ICICI Prudential Healthcare Fund 15.14 WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund 16.81 UTI Healthcare Fund 21.68 Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund 14.93 *Source: Value Research, Morningstar; Direct plans; CAGR as on 13 October 2026

HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund featured in the top five across the one-year and three-year periods, while SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund appeared in both the three-year and five-year rankings.

For mutual fund investors, the shift in monthly inflows offers a snapshot of changing investor allocations, but it does not necessarily signal a recovery in returns.

The overlap across time periods highlights how some schemes have maintained a presence across multiple investment horizons, although historical returns do not guarantee future performance.