Large-cap funds in the red: 29 of 33 schemes deliver negative returns in 1 year, category average at -3.09%

Active large-cap mutual funds have had a difficult year. The category average return stands at -3.09% over the past one year, with only four of the 33 funds in the category delivering positive returns. For investors who expected large-cap funds to provide relatively stable equity exposure, the latest numbers make for a disappointing one-year snapshot.
Quant Large Cap Fund topped the category with a 5.68% return, followed by Taurus Large Cap Fund at 5.13%. Bank of India Large Cap Fund and Invesco India Large Cap Fund were the only other schemes to remain in positive territory, with returns of 2.84% and 1.30%, respectively.
The remaining 29 funds posted negative returns. That means an investor looking only at the past one-year period would not have seen FD-like returns from any of these equity funds. However, large-cap funds are market-linked equity investments and are not comparable with fixed deposits in terms of risk or return.
The gap between the top-performing fund and the rest of the category is notable. Quant Large Cap Fund's 5.68% return was followed closely by Taurus at 5.13%, but the returns fell sharply thereafter. Bank of India Large Cap Fund delivered 2.84%, while Invesco India Large Cap Fund returned 1.30%.
Fund
1-year return
|Quant Large Cap Fund
|5.68%
|Taurus Large Cap Fund
|5.13%
|Bank of India Large Cap Fund
|2.84%
|Invesco India Large Cap Fund
|1.30%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 20th September 2026
ITI Large Cap Fund was almost flat at -0.19%, while Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund returned -0.78%. Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund and Bandhan Large Cap Fund fell 1.10% and 1.24%, respectively.
At the other end, Samco Large Cap Fund was the worst performer in the dataset, declining 9.08% in one year. This creates a 14.76 percentage-point gap between the highest and lowest returns in the category.
The negative returns were not restricted to smaller schemes. Several of the largest large-cap funds by assets also recorded losses over the past year.
ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund, the largest fund in the dataset with ₹80,206 crore in net assets, returned -6.04%. SBI Large Cap Fund, with ₹55,140 crore, fell 2.63%, while Nippon India Large Cap Fund, with ₹54,134 crore, declined 5.83%.
Fund
1-year return
Net assets
|ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund
|-6.04%
|₹80,206 crore
|SBI Large Cap Fund
|-2.63%
|₹55,140 crore
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|-5.83%
|₹54,134 crore
|HDFC Large Cap Fund
|-3.95%
|₹39,933 crore
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|-4.16%
|₹38,166 crore
|Axis Large Cap Fund
|-4.09%
|₹31,376 crore
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap Fund
|-5.14%
|₹29,711 crore
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 20th September 2026
HDFC Large Cap Fund, which manages ₹39,933 crore, returned -3.95%, while Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund and Axis Large Cap Fund fell 4.16% and 4.09%, respectively. Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap Fund, with ₹29,711 crore in assets, declined 5.14%.
This means the one-year weakness was visible even among several of the category's biggest schemes, rather than being limited to funds with relatively small asset bases.
The data shows that negative one-year returns have been widespread across active large-cap funds. Only four of the 33 funds were able to generate positive returns, while the category as a whole remained down 3.09%.
However, a one-year return alone does not establish whether a large-cap fund is suitable for an investor or whether it should be switched. Equity funds can go through periods of negative returns, and a meaningful assessment would also require longer-term performance, benchmark comparison and consistency across market cycles.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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