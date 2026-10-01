Large-cap mutual fund or Nifty 50 index? Expert weighs in on where to invest — and if SIP is better

Large-cap mutual funds and Nifty 50 index funds are two ways investors can get exposure to large-cap stocks in their portfolio.
Nifty 50 index funds replicate the 50 stocks in the index and follow a passive strategy, while active large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their assets in large-cap stocks and generally pick stocks from the top 100 companies by market capitalisation.
Large-cap funds can hold a varying number of stocks, with some holding more than 50 stocks and others fewer, depending on the fund manager’s strategy.
But should investors choose both or keep only one, given that both offer large-cap exposure? Here’s what an expert has to say.
Harsh Vardhan Dawar, ACA, CFA, FRM, Founder - Wealth Cafe, said investors should tag all investments in their portfolio as either passive or active, and also by market-cap category — large, mid or small cap.
He suggested that a typical 30-year-old growth investor may have:
Dawar said a new investor can consider both these funds and allocate funds in line with his portfolio allocation. However, a risk-averse investor can prefer Nifty 50 index funds, while a riskier investor can prefer actively managed large-cap funds.
For both Nifty 50 index funds and large-cap funds, SIP would be the preferred route, Dawar said.
However, an investor who actively manages their portfolio and tracks the market in terms of valuations can consider lump-sum investments, he added.
The Nifty 50 TRI is down 7.09% over the 1-year, and all Nifty 50 index funds/ETFs are in the red. Among active large-cap funds, only 4 schemes have delivered positive one-year returns: Taurus Large Cap, Quant Large Cap, Bank of India Large Cap and Invesco India Large Cap.
Unlike the mature markets like the US, Indian mutual funds that are actively managed are able to deliver returns that are higher than index funds. Hence, there is merit in having actively managed funds in your portfolio, Dawar added.
But he suggested that “the secret sauce even for a retail investor would be to stick to asset allocation.” This means investors should maintain their planned allocation across debt and equity, as well as large-, mid-, and small-cap investments, rather than frequently changing it.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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