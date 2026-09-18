Large-cap or aggressive hybrid? The mutual fund category that leads in returns may surprise you

Investors looking to gain stock market exposure often turn to equity funds, especially large-cap funds, to reduce volatility. However, one hybrid category also offers meaningful equity exposure while combining it with debt.
Under SEBI's categorisation, aggressive hybrid funds invest 65–80% of their total assets in equity, with the remaining 20–35% in debt instruments. However, large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their total assets in large-cap stocks.
A comparison of category-average returns shows that the two categories have delivered broadly similar returns over the long term. Here's what you need to know about risk-adjusted performance.
|Period
|Large-cap funds
|Aggressive hybrid funds
|1 year
|-3.72%
|0.61%
|3 years
|9.52%
|10.65%
|5 years
|8.98%
|10.12%
|7 years
|14.30%
|14.55%
|10 years
|12.04%
|12.07%
*Source: Value Research, Category Average Returns, CAGR as on 17 September 2026
Aggressive hybrid funds recorded higher category-average returns across the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 7-year periods, while the 10-year returns were almost identical.
The gap was relatively small over the longer periods. For example, the 7-year annualised return was 14.55% for aggressive hybrid funds versus 14.30% for large-cap funds, while the 10-year figures were almost the same at 12.07% and 12.04%, respectively.
|Segment/ Stocks
|Large-cap funds
|Aggressive hybrid funds
|Large-cap
|92.99%
|61.00%
|Mid-cap
|7.71%
|23.08%
|Small-cap
|4.78%
|17.89%
*Source: Value Research, Category Average Allocation, Data as on 31 August 2026
According to the category average, the table shows that aggressive hybrid funds have considerably lower exposure to large-cap stocks and higher exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks than the other mutual fund category.
The Sharpe ratio measures excess return earned for each unit of volatility. A higher ratio indicates better risk-adjusted performance of a fund or category.
|Category
|Sharpe ratio (%)
|Large-cap funds
|0.44
|Aggressive hybrid funds
|0.57
*Source: Value Research; Risk measures have been calculated using calendar month returns for the last three years; Data as on 31 August 2026
The category-level Sharpe ratio was 0.57 for aggressive hybrid funds, compared with 0.44 for large-cap funds. This means that the aggressive hybrid category generated a higher amount of excess return per unit of volatility than the large-cap category.
The comparison shows that aggressive hybrid funds have delivered similar or higher category-average returns, while also recording a higher Sharpe ratio.
It is important to note that the two categories have materially different mandates and portfolio structures. While category-level data provides a broad comparison, returns and risk measures can vary significantly from fund to fund.
Investors should look beyond category averages and consider a fund’s asset allocation, portfolio composition, and volatility before making a decision.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.