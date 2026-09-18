Large-cap or aggressive hybrid? The mutual fund category that leads in returns may surprise you

Investors looking to gain stock market exposure often turn to equity funds, especially large-cap funds, to reduce volatility. However, one hybrid category also offers meaningful equity exposure while combining it with debt.

Under SEBI's categorisation, aggressive hybrid funds invest 65–80% of their total assets in equity, with the remaining 20–35% in debt instruments. However, large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their total assets in large-cap stocks.

A comparison of category-average returns shows that the two categories have delivered broadly similar returns over the long term. Here's what you need to know about risk-adjusted performance.

Large-cap vs aggressive hybrid funds: How do their returns compare?

Period Large-cap funds Aggressive hybrid funds 1 year -3.72% 0.61% 3 years 9.52% 10.65% 5 years 8.98% 10.12% 7 years 14.30% 14.55% 10 years 12.04% 12.07% *Source: Value Research, Category Average Returns, CAGR as on 17 September 2026

Aggressive hybrid funds recorded higher category-average returns across the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 7-year periods, while the 10-year returns were almost identical.

The gap was relatively small over the longer periods. For example, the 7-year annualised return was 14.55% for aggressive hybrid funds versus 14.30% for large-cap funds, while the 10-year figures were almost the same at 12.07% and 12.04%, respectively.

How are the equity portfolios of these categories different?

Segment/ Stocks Large-cap funds Aggressive hybrid funds Large-cap 92.99% 61.00% Mid-cap 7.71% 23.08% Small-cap 4.78% 17.89% *Source: Value Research, Category Average Allocation, Data as on 31 August 2026

According to the category average, the table shows that aggressive hybrid funds have considerably lower exposure to large-cap stocks and higher exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks than the other mutual fund category.

What does the Sharpe ratio reveal about the two categories? The Sharpe ratio measures excess return earned for each unit of volatility. A higher ratio indicates better risk-adjusted performance of a fund or category.

Category Sharpe ratio (%) Large-cap funds 0.44 Aggressive hybrid funds 0.57 *Source: Value Research; Risk measures have been calculated using calendar month returns for the last three years; Data as on 31 August 2026

The category-level Sharpe ratio was 0.57 for aggressive hybrid funds, compared with 0.44 for large-cap funds. This means that the aggressive hybrid category generated a higher amount of excess return per unit of volatility than the large-cap category.

The comparison shows that aggressive hybrid funds have delivered similar or higher category-average returns, while also recording a higher Sharpe ratio.

It is important to note that the two categories have materially different mandates and portfolio structures. While category-level data provides a broad comparison, returns and risk measures can vary significantly from fund to fund.

Investors should look beyond category averages and consider a fund’s asset allocation, portfolio composition, and volatility before making a decision.