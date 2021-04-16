Large-cap or midcap or smallcap: How to invest in mutual funds

Speaking on the road map for mutual fund investment Harsh Roongta, Head at Fee Only Investment Advisers said, "While starting a mutual fund investment plan, one needs to know one's investment goal, time-horizon, risk appetite and resource position. Once the investment goal and resource position is know, then one will be able to know its time-horizon. Suppose, an investor can invest ₹5,000 per month and its goal is ₹1 crore, then it's for sure that the time-horizon will be long-term." Roongta said that sometimes, investment tool is decided on the basis of time-horizon too. For example, higher studies or marriage of child, it has a time-horizon and one can invest on the basis of that investment goal.

