Mutual Fund investors usually go into overdrive when they see the market crash. And on Monday, they would have sniffed an opportunity. Indian equities slumped nearly 3% and the India rupee hit the lowest, reacting to the surge in crude oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In this piece, we take a look at the funds that may perform better in a market correction.

Despite the deep correction, experts believe that investors should not dive headfirst and should largely stay with safe large-cap bets.

“We continue to be more on the large-cap-oriented strategy. So, large, large- and mid-cap and flexi cap funds would be a better strategy at this point," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser (RIA) and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.

Chetanwala asks investors to go slow on small-caps, particularly via lump sums.

The RIA suggests a mix of active and passive strategies, where 20-25% allocation goes into passive funds and the rest to active funds.

“In the current market condition where stocks can correct a bit, active fund managers can give better opportunities to invest. When we talk about passive, it is purely Nifty or Sensex index," he said.

While equities have taken a major beating over the past months, gold has been a major beneficiary as data available with ValueResearchOnline shows that bullion funds have delivered more than 15% return on an average, compared with 9% return delivered by the large-cap category on a one-year basis. So, what should be MF investors’ strategy when it comes to precious metals?

“We had suggested lump sum in gold about five-six weeks back when there was a technical breakout. But we don’t see gold going from $2,000 to $2,500. I think once all this settles down (the Russia-Ukraine crisis), then you will see gold coming back to $1,700-1,800 levels," said Amit Kumar Gupta, a New Delhi-based portfolio manager at Adroit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd, a Sebi-registered portfolio management firm. Gupta suggests that investors can have a 5-10% allocation into gold.

On the overall portfolio, Chetanwala suggests, “If you have a surplus today, then you go with 10-15% of investments as a lump sum into your existing portfolio if the funds are doing great, but invest gradually, and don’t put all the money in one go. We still have to see how the Fed rate impact comes in."

In terms of global diversification, Chetanwala suggests having around 10% overall portfolio in international stocks.

“International markets have fallen much more than India. Unfortunately, Indians are losing out on the opportunity as most of the international funds have some curbs on international investing," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.