Large-caps a safe bet during market correction, say experts

“We had suggested lump sum in gold about five-six weeks back when there was a technical breakout. But we don’t see gold going from $2,000 to $2,500. I think once all this settles down (the Russia-Ukraine crisis), then you will see gold coming back to $1,700-1,800 levels," said Amit Kumar Gupta, a New Delhi-based portfolio manager at Adroit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd, a Sebi-registered portfolio management firm. Gupta suggests that investors can have a 5-10% allocation into gold.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}