Large-caps get attention amid uncertainty, but don't ignore mid- and small-caps
Summary
- In all practicality, investors looking to compound their wealth are better off with mid- and small-cap stocks over a longer period. Large-caps help protect your capital, but mid- and small-cap stocks help compound it greater.
When we welcomed 2024, a cloud of uncertainties loomed large. Central banks worldwide grappled with the challenge of taming red-hot inflation, while rate cuts lingered on the horizon but were not in sight, and fears of trade disruptions stemming from geopolitical tensions remained. Fast forward three months, one quarter of 2024 has gone by, yet these uncertainties persist.