Large-caps & Reits: India’s largest investment adviser’s shifts

“As advisers, we focus on capital-preserving tactical shifts. In other words, when prices in certain sections of the market are significantly higher than typical, it is sensible to reduce the allocation. We continue to favour large caps based on our analysis of the relative valuations of large versus mid/small caps. We propose making these tactical tilts inside the stated strategic ranges for each of these market subsectors, specifically in the upper and lower bands of the defined strategic ranges," she says.